The Government Employee Medical Scheme (GEMS) has denied TimesLIVE reports that it allowed communication staff working at public relations firm Martina Nicholson Associates to give medical education under their online advice column titled Dr Joe.

It has also launched an investigation into the claim‚ it said on Friday.

Dr Joe was an online service for members of the medical aid who wanted to discuss health concerns with a doctor.

On Monday 26 September‚ The Times newspaper and TimesLIVE online ran an article quoting former employees of Martina Nicholson Associates‚ who said they answered questions sent to Dr Joe with Google's help and without a doctor's advice. The column is no longer available on the GEMS website.