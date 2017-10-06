An elderly Johannesburg man‚ believed to be the mastermind behind an elaborate theft syndicate‚ surrendered himself to police on Thursday.

After three months of evading cops and a team of private investigators‚ Marghani Abdalla Ibrahim‚ also known as “Uncle Haji”‚ handed himself over to Durban North police.

He is expected to make a brief court appearance on Friday.

He‚ together with his accomplice Warda Ibrahim‚ were wanted for the alleged theft of a five carat diamond and Rolex watch - worth nearly R1-million - from an upmarket Umhlanga jewellery store.

Warda‚ who pretended to be a Yemeni princess - a persona allegedly concocted by Ibrahim - was arrested at a Gauteng guesthouse two weeks ago. She was also wanted for the theft of cash and jewellery in Johannesburg.

The Sunday Times reported how Warda was introduced as a princess from Yemen‚ who could not speak English.