‘Wanted’ Jack Jack fears for his life
Tebogo Ndlovu Jack Jack‚ the man a group of North West farmers believe is Tebogo Ndlovu from Majakaneng‚ near Brits‚ fears for his life.
Jack Jack has told the Mpumalanga police that his life is under threat because a R50 000 reward for North West Ndlovu’s capture has been issued but the photograph is of him.
The reward links to a murder and attempted murder case triggered by the mysterious disappearance of the Majakaneng resident‚ who was allegedly shot on 2 August while stealing oranges from a farm in Mooinooi.
The farmers believe he is in hiding and they are conducting an independent search operation strongly influenced by Jack Jack’s Facebook updates.
The search unit is certain that Jack Jack is the missing person and that he is part of the Suicide Gang‚ who they claim is involved in criminal activities around Majakaneng.
“I live in fear because people that I don’t even know are searching for me. I don’t know what would happen to me if they find me. I am scared‚” said Jack Jack.
“I don’t understand how I got linked to this because I am far from their place. I am not the person they are looking for and I don’t know how they got my picture‚” he said.
Jack Jack said the Suicide Gang is a music group from Mpumalanga that he is friends with. He is part of a traditional dance group called Hlanganani and says he has never been to the North West or been involved in any criminal activities his entire life.
One of the people who set up the fund for the reward is Marianna‚ who did not want to give her surname. She is the mother of Matthew Benson’s girlfriend. Benson is the accused in the murder and attempted murder of Tebogo Ndlovu of Majakaneng‚ and is set to reappear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on 7 November.
Benson is in custody as the court denied him bail on 29 September.
Marianna has been informed that Jack Jack knows nothing about the Majakaneng case but she remains adamant that he is not telling the truth.
“Jack Jack admitted on Facebook that the ID photo and the picture we circulated it’s the same person. He admitted that it’s him on both pictures. There is a Suicide Gang in Majakaneng and this man is part of this gang. People in that area fear this gang that is why they have not given us solid information yet‚” said Marianna.
She said the group of farmers is pushing ahead with its search for Ndlovu and more people have shown willingness to contribute to the fund.
The North West police said the reward is a private initiative and can in some instances help the families involved‚ but those responsible for the fund and the search must constantly communicate with the police.
“If the wrong picture was spread on social media‚ a civil claim can be initiated by the person involved. If the person feels his life is under threat‚ he can apply for a protection of harassment order at his local police station‚” said North West police spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Adele Myburgh.
In Mpumalanga‚ Verana police station commander captain Solomon Molala said they have met Jack Jack and he is not linked to the North West case.
Molala said there is no reason for Jack Jack to worry. Police said they have given him emergency contact details he can use should he notice anything suspicious.
