‘Wanted’ Jack Jack fears for his life

The search unit is certain that Jack Jack is the missing person and that he is part of the Suicide Gang‚ who they claim is involved in criminal activities around Majakaneng.

“I live in fear because people that I don’t even know are searching for me. I don’t know what would happen to me if they find me. I am scared‚” said Jack Jack.

“I don’t understand how I got linked to this because I am far from their place. I am not the person they are looking for and I don’t know how they got my picture‚” he said.

Jack Jack said the Suicide Gang is a music group from Mpumalanga that he is friends with. He is part of a traditional dance group called Hlanganani and says he has never been to the North West or been involved in any criminal activities his entire life.

One of the people who set up the fund for the reward is Marianna‚ who did not want to give her surname. She is the mother of Matthew Benson’s girlfriend. Benson is the accused in the murder and attempted murder of Tebogo Ndlovu of Majakaneng‚ and is set to reappear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on 7 November.

Benson is in custody as the court denied him bail on 29 September.