WATCH | Wakey, wakey! On-duty cop found dozing

06 October 2017 - 10:52 By Petru Saal

Sleeping on the job would land most people in serious trouble.

And that’s exactly what’s in store for a policeman from Mpumalanga‚ who was filmed slumped in a chair‚ allegedly fast asleep while people wait to be helped at a police station.

The video has set tongues wagging on social media‚ and surfaced hot on the heels of another video depicting a policewoman ignoring people seeking help while trying to sort out her DStv account over the telephone.

The latest video shows people standing at a counter in a police station‚ visibly upset as the officer takes a nap. He is so fast asleep that the person filming him is able to walk around the counter‚ phone in hand‚ and get close enough to film his name badge. Had it been a person armed with a gun‚ the sleeping policeman would have found the barrel pointing right in his face.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Mpumalanga‚ Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma‚ was “perturbed” by the conduct of the sleeping officer.

“The policeman depicted slouched on a chair unperturbed even by the noise caused by his colleagues and clients‚ appears to be sleeping at the Community Service Centre. A preliminary probe suggests that the incident may have taken place at the KwaMhlanga Police Station.”

The police commissioner said that he would “leave no stone unturned” when an officer displayed such behaviour.

He called on all SAPS office bearers to “display leadership and quality management skills at all times‚ irrespective whether on or off duty”.

