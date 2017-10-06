Sleeping on the job would land most people in serious trouble.

And that’s exactly what’s in store for a policeman from Mpumalanga‚ who was filmed slumped in a chair‚ allegedly fast asleep while people wait to be helped at a police station.

The video has set tongues wagging on social media‚ and surfaced hot on the heels of another video depicting a policewoman ignoring people seeking help while trying to sort out her DStv account over the telephone.

The latest video shows people standing at a counter in a police station‚ visibly upset as the officer takes a nap. He is so fast asleep that the person filming him is able to walk around the counter‚ phone in hand‚ and get close enough to film his name badge. Had it been a person armed with a gun‚ the sleeping policeman would have found the barrel pointing right in his face.