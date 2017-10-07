Learners protest for transport grant

Sixteen year old learner Thandeka Mdlalose‚ left rural KwaZulu-Natal at 4am so that she could make it to Pretoria in time to lend her voice to a protest for scholar transport outside the Department of Education. The protest was organised by activists from Equal Education. Mdlalose was joined by other learners from KwaZulu-Natal as well as Gauteng who together numbered about 200. They picketed outside the main entrance to the Department of Education head office.

The grade ten student is just one of thousands of South African school pupils who have to walk long distances to get to school daily. Mdlalose said that she has to walk about 5 to 7km to an area where she then has to take a taxi to get to school. She has to get up extra early to make sure she can cover the distance in time and the taxi fare adds another R350 to her family’s monthly expenses. Much of the time she has to make the walk alone. On rural roads her uniform and shoes gets dusty and she feels unsafe.

She also talked of the poor state of the taxis that transports her and other learners to school. They are overloaded‚ unroadworthy and often in accidents; sometimes learners are killed in them.