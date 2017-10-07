Pilot killed in light aircraft crash near Pretoria
07 October 2017 - 12:32
A light aircraft pilot was killed when his plane crashed in the Tierpoort area near Pretoria late on Friday afternoon‚ paramedics said.
Netcare 911 said reports from the scene indicated the plane was heading for a nearby airfield when the accident occurred.
Netcare 911 spokesman Nick Dollman said the pilot‚ believed to be about 45 years old‚ had died prior to paramedics arriving on the scene.
