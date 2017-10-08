Three security guards who were caught on camera accosting a Cosmo City woman have been suspended and are facing charges of assault and sexual harassment after a video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

The video was uploaded to Facebook on Saturday and shows Thandi Chaparadza‚ a 28-year-old woman‚ being pushed to the floor and handcuffed inside the Shoprite Usave store at Moscow Centre in Cosmo City.

The incident took place in full view of her three-year-old daughter‚ Lara‚ who can be seen on the video trying to grab her mother’s arm as the guards struggle with her.

One of the security guards‚ according to Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane who visited the victim and the store on Sunday‚ had been handed over to police and would be charged.