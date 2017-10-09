He explained that the application before him was merely the hearing of the main application by the Guptas that was enrolled for early December‚ brought forward on an accelerated basis as per a decision by the deputy judge president. “It is not a ‘re-hearing’ of issues dealt with on 21 September‚ nor is this an 'appeal' against the order made. This hearing is not meant to determine whether the bank is ultimately entitled to close the applicants’ bank accounts. The applicants seek an interim interdict preserving the status quo‚ pending an application to be launched‚ challenging the validity of the notices given by the bank to terminate its relationship with them‚” Makgoka explained.

Makgoka also said that a business entity must‚ in order to carry out its objects‚ have one or more bank accounts as it was all but impossible for a person to do business without operating through a bank.

“The (…) applicants collectively employ approximately 7 652 employees across their various businesses‚ including a large number of mineworkers. It cannot be seriously argued that large-scale business entities such as the applicants can survive without banking facilities. The applicants would inevitably be forced out of business‚” he said‚ dismissing the argument brought by the bank that members of the Gupta family could transfer money from their own overseas accounts.

He said the fact that allegations against the Gupta family had been in the public space for years debunked Baroda’s argument that continued association with the family would cause reputational harm.