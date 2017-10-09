Dove doesn't fly alone: five ads that stirred racial tension
The world of advertising can be liberal and progressive, but sometimes the checks and balances fail – resulting in questionable communications.
This week, an ad for cosmetics company Dove caused an uproar on social media as it was viewed as racist.
We list five adverts that caused racial offence.
Kneel before Intel (2007)
Intel wanted an ad that showed off how fast its processors were. Well, what symbolises speed better than sprinters about to set off?
And, hey, a computer is something you use in an office, so the setting makes perfect sense, and of course you get a stock model to pose as the boss and ... you've got a bunch of muscular black guys bowing to a white man.
According to the Register, Intel pulled the ad and apologised for it, saying it had not delivered the intended message.
The Chinese whitewash (2016)
The idea of "cleaning the black" off someone is nothing new in the world of racism. In fact, a Chinese detergent company attracted international opprobrium for using the trope last year.
Unlike the rest of this list, the company behind it was unapologetic, responding by calling global media "too sensitive", according to the Shanghaist.
The key to victory? (2016)
A Thai skincare company got into hot water when it advertised its skin-lightening cream with the tagline "You just need to be white to win."
The Guardian reported that the response to the advert led to the ad being pulled and the manufacturer, Seoul Secret, apologising, though many social media users had already mirrored it on YouTube and LiveLeak.
White is purity (2017)
According to the BBC, Nivea posted this ad on its Facebook page, aiming it at its Middle Eastern market.
The company pulled the ad after it was picked up by the alt-right, with one alt-righter saying "#Nivea: the official moisturizer/anti-perspirant of the #AltRight."
"We are deeply sorry to anyone who may take offence to this specific post. After realising that the post is misleading, it was immediately withdrawn," a spokesman for the company said.
For the love of Dove, when will they learn? (2017)
Dove extends olive branch over 'racist' ad https://t.co/CrPSaxM2VR pic.twitter.com/2zyeIi9xXi— Sunday Times (@SundayTimesZA) October 9, 2017
The latest advert to get slammed for less-than-ideal racial undertones, Dove's campaign showing a black woman taking off her shirt to reveal a white woman, "missed the mark".
The company apologised and removed the social media post, but there were still calls on Twitter to boycott the product.
