South Africa

Dove extends olive branch over 'racist' ad

09 October 2017 - 09:02 By Jeff Wicks
A screengrab of the offending advert from Dove.
A screengrab of the offending advert from Dove.
Image: Screengrab via Twitter

Cosmetics company Dove has apologised for an advert that caused an uproar on social media as it was viewed as racist.

The advert‚ which has been withdrawn‚ depicted a black woman pulling a shirt over her head and morphing into a white woman. A bottle of body wash features in the ad.

The brand was lambasted on social media and many commentators suggested a boycott of their beauty products.

The furore made international news headlines. 

Hannah Rose Woods said the advert harked back to the Victorian era: 

In an update posted on Dove SA's Facebook page‚ the company said that the advertising campaign had "missed the mark".

"This did not represent the diversity of real beauty which is something Dove is passionate about and is core to our beliefs‚ and it should not have happened.

"We have removed the post and have not published any other content‚" the statement said.

The company went on to apologise for the offence the clip had caused.

"We do not condone any activity or imagery that insults any audience. Our richness lies in our diversity. Our beauty comes in different shapes‚ sizes‚ hair textures and skin tones. We believe beauty is diverse and diversity is beautiful‚" it read.

The personal care brand also apologised on Twitter‚ saying: 

READ MORE:

Vintage Khanyi snap causes drama but Mbau ain't having none of it

Let's get on thing straight: Khanyi Mbau is proud of her new light skin. She's got no issues about being darker before. And she speaks about it... ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

'I Am Not Your Negro' draws parallels between Black Lives Matter & Civil Rights movements

American writer and activist, the late James Baldwin, is brought to life through his own words in this remarkable documentary
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Racism not the 'core' issue at Klipspruit West High, parents say

Racism is not the core issue at Klipspruit West High School‚ parents say.
Politics
12 days ago

Most read

  1. Eskom wants McKinsey to repay R1.6bn by Tuesday South Africa
  2. SA braces for cold snap South Africa
  3. WATCH | Amazing drone footage of the annual Cape Town horse race you've ... South Africa
  4. Dove extends olive branch over 'racist' ad South Africa
  5. Vodacom announces free internet access for university students Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

The naked truth with Zodwa Wabantu
Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
X