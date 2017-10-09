Makhura slams delays in Grayston bridge collapse inquiry

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has condemned the series of delays in the inquiry into the collapse of the Grayston bridge in Sandton, northern Johannesburg.

Two people were killed and 19 injured when the bridge over the M1 freeway and Grayston interchange collapsed on October 14 2015.

The inquiry into the cause of the collapse was set up by the Department of Labour.

Murray & Roberts Infrastructure was the principal contractor appointed by the Johannesburg Development Agency to build the bridge.

The first sitting of the inquiry was on July 7 last year.

Makhura said the progress of the inquiry had been slow, causing consternation among the those affected and public concern regarding accountability. The inquiry has been postponed several times.

"On Thursday October 3 officials of the Johannesburg Roads Agency briefed me and the executive mayor about yet another postponement, to July 2018. I expressed my dissatisfaction with this delay, which is at the expense of the victims and affected families," Makhura said.

He said it was "completely unacceptable" that, two years after the collapse, there were still no answers and accountability had not been assigned. Affected families had complained bitterly about the delay, he said.