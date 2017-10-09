The murder trial of property mogul Jason Rohde started in the Cape Town High Court on Monday‚ more than a year after he allegedly murdered his wife Susan at the Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch.

His seasoned criminal advocate Pete Mihalik refuted the state’s claim‚ read out by state advocate Louis van Niekerk‚ that Rohde tampered with evidence‚ locked the bathroom door where he claims his wife hanged herself‚ and tried to mislead police about the identity of the murder suspect.

In the plea which Mihalik read out to Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlope‚ Rohde claims that Susan became suicidal after she found out that he was having an extramarital affair with Jolene Alterskye‚ an estate agent at Lew Geffen/Sotheby's Atlantic Seaboard office in Cape Town.

He said that the affair was “irrelevant” to the indictment against him but said it was something he was not proud of. He said his marriage “exponentially disintegrated” after Susan found out about the affair in 2016 and that she became "ever more irrational‚ obsessive‚ and angry”.

WATCH | Jason Rohde returns to scene of wife’s death