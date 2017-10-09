Parents of murdered children find comfort in helping others

Danile Ngongoshe recalls searching for his missing daughter with remarkable detail. It is as if he is trying to unearth clues he might have overlooked - anything that could have led him to her sooner and saved her life.

Ngongoshe, 48, is one of hundreds of parents trying to come to terms with the murder of their children. More than 60 children have been murdered in Cape Town this year.

His voice quivers as he explains seeing his daughter, four-year-old Iyapha Yamile, for the last time before she left for church with her mother on the morning of April 31.

Ngongoshe was being treated for TB at the time and was advised not to leave the house. But that did not stop him from joining the search party when he received the news later that day that Iyapha was missing.

The next day he learnt that his daughter's body had been found.

"My life changed immediately," said Ngongoshe, who is still receiving counselling to deal with the loss.

"It ruined me but I am trying by all means to stand on my feet."