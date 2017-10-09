South Africa

SA braces for cold snap

09 October 2017 - 09:30 By Jeff Wicks
The South African Weather Service issued a warning ahead of the 'intense cut-off low' system that will affect parts of the Western Cape‚ Northern Cape‚ Eastern Cape and KZN on Monday.
Image: iStock

The mercury is set to plummet as a cold front sweeps across large parts of the country on Monday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning ahead of the "intense cut-off low" system that will affect parts of the Western Cape‚ Northern Cape‚ Eastern Cape and KZN on Monday.

On Tuesday the weather system should move north over the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The warning‚ posted on the SAWS Facebook page‚ said that extremely cold conditions would persist and that light snowfall was expected.

The service also warned of severe thunder storms and heavy rains across Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.

