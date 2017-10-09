South Africa

Two people injured in roof collapse at West Rand mall

09 October 2017 - 18:54 By Timeslive
Cradlestone Mall's roof collapsed earlier today due to the hail storm.
Image: SUPPLIED BY ER24

Two people were injured when a severe hailstorm caused part of the roof of the Cradlestone Mall near Krugersdorp on the West Rand to collapse on Monday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

“ER24 paramedics‚ along with Life Healthcare and other services‚ arrived on the scene where they found that some of the external structure of the mall had collapsed. Once inside the shops‚ paramedics found that some of the ceiling had collapsed on the patrons‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring. 

Two people were assessed by paramedics and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries‚ he said.

“Fortunately‚ no serious or fatal injuries were found on the scene.

“Security members from the mall evacuated the area while paramedics treated the two patients. Shortly after‚ both patients were transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

“Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations‚” Meiring added.

Meanwhile‚ Netcare 911 tweeted that one person had been killed and two hospitalised as a reported tornado struck the Hillside Road area in the Krugersdorp vicinity.

 

