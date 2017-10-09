Two people were injured when a severe hailstorm caused part of the roof of the Cradlestone Mall near Krugersdorp on the West Rand to collapse on Monday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

“ER24 paramedics‚ along with Life Healthcare and other services‚ arrived on the scene where they found that some of the external structure of the mall had collapsed. Once inside the shops‚ paramedics found that some of the ceiling had collapsed on the patrons‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

Two people were assessed by paramedics and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries‚ he said.