South Africa

WATCH | Trail of destruction left by deadly hailstorm

09 October 2017 - 21:04 By Timeslive

A heavy storm swept through Johannesburg on Monday afternoon‚ leaving a trail of destruction.

At least one person died and several others were injured in what was described by eye witnesses as a "tornado" that ripped off the roofs of a primary school‚ a shopping mall and many houses on Johannesburg’s West Rand.

