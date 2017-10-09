WATCH | Trail of destruction left by deadly hailstorm
09 October 2017 - 21:04
A heavy storm swept through Johannesburg on Monday afternoon‚ leaving a trail of destruction.
At least one person died and several others were injured in what was described by eye witnesses as a "tornado" that ripped off the roofs of a primary school‚ a shopping mall and many houses on Johannesburg’s West Rand.
