Why did Life Esidimeni happen?

It was initially reported 94 had died.

The state has agreed that it is responsible for the tragedy and it needs to be part of the processes to help families find closure.

In his opening address state advocate Tebogo Hutamo said: "The state will demonstrate its explanation. It will give an account in the events in full. This is part of a responsible government that takes responsibility."

He called the deaths "regrettable". However‚ he also denied it was as a result of purposeful government actions saying the tragedy did not "happen by design".

But he said the state was committed to helping families find "closure".

"It is our intention to make every step or effort ...so that these incidents do not repeat themselves in this country."

In her opening statement Hassim questioned why the Life Esidimeni saga had occurred.

The two reasons given by government for the move were to save money and to deinstitutionalise patients into the community as is government policy.