Classes were disrupted again at the Central Johannesburg Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College on Monday‚ a day before students sit for their internal examinations.

Workers braved the chilly weather and blocked all entrances to the college in the CBD.

They have been protesting since last week and are demanding pay progression.

Students were met by locked gates on Monday. No one was allowed inside.

"Lecturers don’t have access to school and students are writing internal exams tomorrow‚" said someone from management who did not want to be named.

Students were also unhappy about the prolonged protest.

"Some students are disadvantaged and don’t have computers or laptops at home and they had hoped to practice for exams here at school‚" said Samantha Sibanyoni‚ 20.

Tsholofelo Mokasha‚ 20‚ said she was worried because they have not finished the syllabus.

"Today we were supposed to complete the syllabus and prepare for the exams. Internal exams are very important as they help us prepare for the final exams‚" Mokasha said.

18-year-old Rudzano Mudau said the protest was an inconvenience.

"I pay R50 for transport every day to come to school. This could have been communicated with us instead of coming to school for nothing‚" she said.