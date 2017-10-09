Workers disrupt classes at Central Johannesburg TVET College day before exams
Classes were disrupted again at the Central Johannesburg Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College on Monday‚ a day before students sit for their internal examinations.
Workers braved the chilly weather and blocked all entrances to the college in the CBD.
They have been protesting since last week and are demanding pay progression.
Students were met by locked gates on Monday. No one was allowed inside.
"Lecturers don’t have access to school and students are writing internal exams tomorrow‚" said someone from management who did not want to be named.
Students were also unhappy about the prolonged protest.
"Some students are disadvantaged and don’t have computers or laptops at home and they had hoped to practice for exams here at school‚" said Samantha Sibanyoni‚ 20.
Tsholofelo Mokasha‚ 20‚ said she was worried because they have not finished the syllabus.
"Today we were supposed to complete the syllabus and prepare for the exams. Internal exams are very important as they help us prepare for the final exams‚" Mokasha said.
18-year-old Rudzano Mudau said the protest was an inconvenience.
"I pay R50 for transport every day to come to school. This could have been communicated with us instead of coming to school for nothing‚" she said.
Florence Vanqa‚ 63‚ who has been with the college for 30 years said the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) had paid some of the workers monies owed to them from April 2015 to date. However‚ the backlog from 2009 to 2014 was the college's responsibility.
"We are not going anywhere‚ we would rather die here at this gate. We also have responsibilities in our homes‚" Vanqa said.
A letter from DHET dated October 2 stated that payment of 114 outstanding progressions for officials at the college as per resolution 3 of 2009 had been concluded. It further read that due to officials’ service records only reflecting on the Persal system from April 1 2015 ‚ the Persal system does not allow the progression to be implemented from date of qualification.
Therefore‚ grade progression for officials will be implemented by means of a two-phase method.
College principal Desmond April said the issue involves support staff and is related to the resolution to make provision for staff to get pay progression.
"Last year in November‚ 36 staff members were paid and last week the department paid 79 members. The pay demonstrates that they are working on the situation. The 114 members may be paid this week or next week. They are just a little bit impatient.
"They have no right to lock the students outside and they are writing tomorrow. This process is a resolution that was implemented by the department. The department does not need my permission to make payments and I don’t have authority to say no‚" April said.
