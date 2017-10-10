South Africa

10 videos & pics of the #DurbanStorm you have to see to believe

10 October 2017 - 12:57 By TimesLIVE

KwaZulu-Natal has been battered by severe storms that have claimed their first fatality as relentless rain and wind forced some schools to suspend learning.

Residents posted videos and pictures on social media of cars floating away‚ windows and tiles flying off houses‚ trees being uprooted and walls collapsing.

Here are 10 videos and pictures that highlight the sheer ferocity of this storm:

Image: THULI DLAMINI

N2 near Galleria Toti under water! Video source unknown

Posted by Storm Report SA on Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Carlea Van der Linde - N2 Toti, Just past Galleria Mall. Location can be heard on the video

Posted by Storm Report SA on Tuesday, 10 October 2017
Image: THULI DLAMINI
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Antoinette Hannop - Durban

Posted by Storm Report SA on Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Isipingo South of Durban currently dangerous conditions.

Posted by Storm Report SA on Tuesday, 10 October 2017

