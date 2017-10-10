10 videos & pics of the #DurbanStorm you have to see to believe
KwaZulu-Natal has been battered by severe storms that have claimed their first fatality as relentless rain and wind forced some schools to suspend learning.
Residents posted videos and pictures on social media of cars floating away‚ windows and tiles flying off houses‚ trees being uprooted and walls collapsing.
Here are 10 videos and pictures that highlight the sheer ferocity of this storm:
N2 near Galleria Toti under water! Video source unknownPosted by Storm Report SA on Tuesday, 10 October 2017
Carlea Van der Linde - N2 Toti, Just past Galleria Mall. Location can be heard on the videoPosted by Storm Report SA on Tuesday, 10 October 2017
KZN 11:30am 10 October Hailing like gun shots in Durban - , lets keep durban in our prayers. #DurbanStorm pic.twitter.com/WVCako0utx— The GrooveMaster (@djjazzyd) October 10, 2017
Isipingo South of Durban currently dangerous conditions.Posted by Storm Report SA on Tuesday, 10 October 2017
Paramedics from @rescuecare and police search a house in Kingsway after reports of people stuck inside @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/yjE2p2hMsh— Jeff Wicks (@wicks_jeff) October 10, 2017
