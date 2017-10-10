Four Cape Peninsula University of Technology students - otherwise known as the #CPUT4 - were found guilty of "not maintaining order" and of being "disrespectful".

These were the findings of their disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

Ayakha Magxothwa‚ 21‚ Sivuyise Nolusu‚ 24‚ Neo Mongale‚ 21‚ and Lukhanyo Vangqa‚ 27‚ were each handed a 12-month suspended sentence‚ which will allow them to continue their studies provided they are not guilty of the same offences within the next year.

A disappointed Vangqa called the disciplinary process a “farce” and said that the four would consider their legal options before deciding on whether or not to appeal.

“This has been a charade‚ a farce of a process‚” Vangqa said. “I don’t agree with the outcome or the sentence.

“The university presented a very weak case. Its evidence was uncorroborated and the evidence they provided didn’t speak to the charges."