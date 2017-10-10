South Africa

#CPUT4 found guilty of being ‘disrespectful’

10 October 2017 - 14:23 By Farren Collins
Students from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology protested outside the Cape Town municipal offices against the suspension of four students. The four were suspended in August after students disrupted a council meeting at the university’s Bellville campus.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Four Cape Peninsula University of Technology students - otherwise known as the #CPUT4 - were found guilty of "not maintaining order" and of being "disrespectful".

These were the findings of their disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

Ayakha Magxothwa‚ 21‚ Sivuyise Nolusu‚ 24‚ Neo Mongale‚ 21‚ and Lukhanyo Vangqa‚ 27‚ were each handed a 12-month suspended sentence‚ which will allow them to continue their studies provided they are not guilty of the same offences within the next year.

A disappointed Vangqa called the disciplinary process a “farce” and said that the four would consider their legal options before deciding on whether or not to appeal.

“This has been a charade‚ a farce of a process‚” Vangqa said. “I don’t agree with the outcome or the sentence.

“The university presented a very weak case. Its evidence was uncorroborated and the evidence they provided didn’t speak to the charges."

The second-year marketing student said that the university was also blocking any possible appeal by reinstating the guilty students' suspension should they do so.

“Now that we’ve gotten the outcome our suspension has been uplifted. But if we appeal the decision then we’re suspended again until the finalisation of that appeal. So what’s happening here is that if we appeal‚ then they’ll punish [us].”

The four were suspended in August after students disrupted a council meeting at the university’s Bellville campus and demanded to speak to the acting vice-chancellor‚ Professor Chris Nhlapo‚ about a lack of campus accommodation for students.

The incident led to numerous other protests across the university’s Cape Town‚ Bellville and Mowbray campuses‚ which resulted in arson attacks and clashes between students‚ police and private security.

All CPUT campuses were closed on Tuesday after a car was stoned at the Bellville campus and pepper spray was used at the campus in the Cape Town CBD on Monday.

In a statement released on Monday Nhlapo said that the decision was taken in order “to safeguard staff and students across all campuses”.

Earlier Mongale said that he and his co-accused knew before the start of their hearing in September that they would be found guilty‚ and that the university was going to “baptise” a decision it had already decided on.

Outside Velocity House‚ situated opposite the Cape Town High Court‚ around 60 CPUT students and non-academic staff members gathered to support the #CPUT4.

“I will not be able to afford accommodation next year so I’m supporting the four students who will be able to advocate on behalf of me‚” said first-year student Chris Plaaitjie.

“Even if you are not engaged with [campus] politics this affects you.”

