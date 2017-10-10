The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) has dismissed rumours that the M41 bridge‚ near the Gateway shopping centre north of Durban‚ had collapsed after a storm that lashed KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Site engineers inspected the interchange and found that no structures had collapsed.

Corné Roux of SANRAL said however a sand embankment between the Mt Edgecombe Interchange and the new Flanders Drive Interchange had collapsed onto the M41‚ closing part of the road.

"The actual road is‚ however‚ intact and will be reopened once debris has been cleared. Motorists are urged to proceed with caution and adhere to speed limits‚" said Roux.