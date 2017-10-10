South Africa

Gateway bridge still standing after storm‚ says Sanral

10 October 2017 - 14:31 By Taschica Pillay
Vehicles stuck in high storm in Prospecton Road, south of Durban on October 10, 2017.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) has dismissed rumours that the M41 bridge‚ near the Gateway shopping centre north of Durban‚ had collapsed after a storm that lashed KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Site engineers inspected the interchange and found that no structures had collapsed.

Corné Roux of SANRAL said however a sand embankment between the Mt Edgecombe Interchange and the new Flanders Drive Interchange had collapsed onto the M41‚ closing part of the road.

"The actual road is‚ however‚ intact and will be reopened once debris has been cleared. Motorists are urged to proceed with caution and adhere to speed limits‚" said Roux. 

