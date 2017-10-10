Mopping operations are underway in most parts of Gauteng‚ following Monday's storm that caused severe damage in the province.

About 200 households in the Mogale City municipality have been affected and 15 people were injured and transported to various hospitals.

Affected residents are currently being housed and fed at the Magaliesburg Civic Centre while municipalities and NGOs are trying to rebuild their shacks.

Several schools were forced to shut down as they were declared unsafe after their roofs were blown away by the wind.

Pinehaven country estate‚ which has 246 units‚ currently looks like a busy construction site due to Monday's hail. Scores of handymen's and private construction vans are lined up near the gated community to help fix some of the damages left by yesterday's weather.

Inside the complex uprooted trees‚ broken powerline poles and torn-down perimeter walls can be seen in most streets.