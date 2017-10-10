Gupta mines' wage rage

The Gupta family - fighting for financial survival in the High Court - also face the threat of revolt by thousands of mineworkers they employ.

The Times visited two of the Gupta-owned mines, Optimum Coal, in Mpumalanga, and Shiva Uranium, in North West, ahead of a Pretoria High Court judgment on Monday on an application by the family's companies for an order that would stop the Bank of Baroda from closing their accounts.

Judge Tati Makgoka on Monday granted an application by 20 Gupta-linked companies for an interim interdict to postpone the closures.

The Gupta family has been given 15 days to launch its court application for a final interdict against the closure of their bank accounts.

If they fail to meet that deadline, the interim interdict will become final by default.