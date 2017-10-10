'I thought I was going to die': Gauteng counts the cost after massive storm

When the sky falls on your head‚ twice! A mother experienced a double whammy during Monday's hailstorm when a tree fell onto her car and her home's roof tiles were torn off during the "mini tornado" in Krugersdorp west of Johannesburg.

"I thought I was going to die‚" said Pinehaven Country Estate resident Wilmie Smith‚ who found herself trapped inside a car with her child during a hailstorm.

Smith had just dropped her daughter at Laerskool Muldersdrif and was still driving out the school yard with her son when the storm swept through the area.

A tree fell on Smith's car during this incident and completely smashed the back window.