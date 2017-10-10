The community of Eldorado Park say marginalisation and the lack of service delivery are the underlying factors that have led to the recent unrest at Klipspruit West High School.

They blame the department of human settlements for its failure to deliver its promise on providing houses to the community.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is conducting hearings in Eldorado Park to investigate the unrest in the area and the disruptions at the school.

Speaking on the first day of the hearings on Tuesday‚ Greater Eldorado Business Forum chairperson Charis Pretorius said the protests in the community stemmed from the lack of service delivery and had nothing to do with racism.

"Racism seems to be the card people are using‚ but it is not the problem.

"The reason for the protests at Klipspruit West is because certain processes were not followed in hiring a principal. The department hired a principal who had not been at the school‚" she said.