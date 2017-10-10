Severe storms in KwaZulu-Natal have claimed their first fatality as relentless rain and wind forced some schools to suspend learning.

A policeman died after a container collapsed onto a police vehicle in Maydon Wharf in Durban on Tuesday morning‚ said Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson.

“Unfortunately one policeman passed away and the other policeman was extricated‚” Jamieson said.

Video footage showed that part of the roof had collapsed at Durban's King Edward VIII Hospital‚ where flooding had occurred.