Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has requested the support of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to help combat crime in the Western Cape and Gauteng‚ the police ministry announced on Monday evening.

“Minister Mbalula notes that in recent past South Africa has been engulfed by an insurgence of extremely violent crime that has made communities feel and be unsafe‚” the ministry said.

It added that levels of violence in recent months involved the use of weapons of war in the commission of serious crimes where even innocent bystanders and children had fallen victim of gang-related violent crimes.

“When I visited the community of Elsies River‚ one community leader referred to the terror caused by gangs as an act of terrorism‚ I want to tell the people of Elsies River that I heard you‚ and I am acting‚” Mbalula said.