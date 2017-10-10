Part of the urgency was the fact the contract with Life Esidimeni had been cancelled by MEC Qedani Mahlangu‚ he said.

He realised he would not meet the March deadline and got an extension till June as even Life Healthcare Group was saying it needed sufficient time to give staff retrenchment notices.

Mosenogi also admitted NGOs were not paid on time to look after and feed patients as there were not payment systems in place when patients were moved there.

Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke‚ the hearing judge‚ was at pains to find out why the Life Esidimeni contract was cancelled and why moving so many sick people was rushed.

Moseneke asked: “Why would you move people before processes to pay money were in place? What was the big pressure to do what you did?"

Mosenogi didn’t have an answer. “I don’t have an excuse why we had to hurry it …. My initial thought was it [the move] should be done in phases.”

But he said he was acting on instruction from the MEC Mahlangu and the then head of the Gauteng health department‚ Barney Selebano.

He also said that reasons for ending the Life Esidimeni project were "cost cutting" and because the auditor general asked questions about the same contract with the same supplier every year."