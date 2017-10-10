South Africa

Rohde murder trial: Accused tells his side

Anger: Property mogul accused claims his wife was becoming increasingly irrational

10 October 2017 - 06:25 By Aron Hyman
IN SITU Property mogul Jason Rohde arrives at Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch to visit the room where his wife, Susan, was found dead
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Property mogul Jason Rohde, accused of murdering his wife, Susan, and staging it to look like a suicide, claimed in court on Monday she was suicidal, irrational and obsessive.

His affair was "irrelevant" to the indictment against him, Rohde said.

More than a year after he allegedly killed his wife at the Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch, Rohde's murder trial started in the Cape Town High Court.

Prosecutor Louis van Niekerk said Rohde tampered with evidence, locked the bathroom door where he claims his wife hanged herself, and tried to mislead the police about the identity of the murder suspect.

But his lawyer, Advocate Pete Mihalik, refuted this. In a plea read out to Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, Rohde claims Susan became suicidal after she found out he was having an extramarital affair with Jolene Alterskye, an estate agent in Cape Town.

