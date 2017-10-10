State lied to Life Esidimeni patients' families

The Gauteng health department was "economical with the truth" when it told families it would look after their loved ones in new NGOs‚ after they were moved from Life Esidimeni homes last year.

Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba is testifying at an arbitration hearing set down for three weeks to find "restorative justice" for families who had loved ones who died in ill-equipped NGOs.

The ombudsman did an investigative report into why the 1,400 or so psychiatric patients were moved‚ what happened and how patients died.

He is being cross-examined by advocate Dirk Groenewald‚ acting for the families of three patients who died after they were moved from Cullinan Care Rehabilitation Centre to make way for Life Esidimeni patients.