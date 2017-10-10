All trains services in KwaZulu-Natal have been suspended because of a severe storm that battered Durban on Tuesday‚ leaving thousands of commuters without transport.

Metrorail KZN spokeswoman Isabel van der Westhuizen said train services were suspended from around 10.30am due to the heavy storm that pelted most parts of the province throughout the day.

She said engineers would only be able to inspect the railway lines to determine whether they can be opened once the rain had subsided.

“We will assess the flooding and if the storm subsides the engineers will be able to say which lines can be opened but I think it will be tomorrow‚” she said.

She said passengers were taken off the trains and no trains were stuck because of the storm.

But TimesLIVE established that one Metrorail truck was stranded in Verulam‚ north of Durban‚ from around 10am when the storm started‚ until late in the afternoon.

Some passengers decided to walk home while others chose to seek refuge in the train.