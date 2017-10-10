Two schools closed due to damage after Johannesburg storm

Two schools on Johannesburg’s West Rand have been closed in the aftermath of a storm which wreaked havoc across Johannesburg.

Mogale City spokesperson Nkosana Zali said on Tuesday Laerskool Protearif in Krugersdorp and Laerskool Muldersdrif have been closed due to structural damage.

Parts of the schools’ roofs had blown off and trees had fallen on surrounding structures‚ leaving classrooms flooded and grounds covered in rubble.

"The buildings are a danger to pupils' lives."

The Cradlestone Mall in Muldersdrift north of Krugersdorp has also been closed after the roof partially collapsed.