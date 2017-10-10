Two schools closed due to damage after Johannesburg storm
Two schools on Johannesburg’s West Rand have been closed in the aftermath of a storm which wreaked havoc across Johannesburg.
Mogale City spokesperson Nkosana Zali said on Tuesday Laerskool Protearif in Krugersdorp and Laerskool Muldersdrif have been closed due to structural damage.
Parts of the schools’ roofs had blown off and trees had fallen on surrounding structures‚ leaving classrooms flooded and grounds covered in rubble.
"The buildings are a danger to pupils' lives."
The Cradlestone Mall in Muldersdrift north of Krugersdorp has also been closed after the roof partially collapsed.
Shocking visuals of the aftermath of the Laerskool Protearif @TheStar_news @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/wsMpbCy5xb— Nokuthula Zwane (@Zwane_2Li2Ls) October 10, 2017
About 200 households have been affected and 15 people were injured and transported to various hospitals. One of the injured was airlifted to Milpark Hospital due to the severity of their injuries. Zali said no fatalities had been reported.
Affected residents are currently being housed and fed at the Magaliesburg Civic Centre while the municipalities and NGOs are trying to rebuild their shacks.
Meanwhile Gift of the Givers has jumped in to help in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand by supplying food and water.
Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said on Tuesday they are still assessing the damage‚ but 205 households had been affected by the storm.
The Yaldwyn Power Station‚ in Jet Park near OR Tambo International Airport‚ in Kempton Park‚ which was on fire on Monday reignited on Tuesday morning.
#stormskade by #Mullies #LaerskoolMuldersdrif #Krugersdorp pic.twitter.com/aLpII3NzS1— L/skool Muldersdrif (@Mullies2017) October 10, 2017
The blaze was brought under control‚ but there are still power outages on the East Rand. Ntladi said the municipality is clearing up the site and trying to restore the power supply.
Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the areas most affected were Honeydew and Zandspruit on the West Rand.
Two people sustained minor injuries in Zandspruit after trees and advertising boards fell onto their houses.
Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe said about 15 households and about 60 people were affected after trees fell on their houses.
"Johannesburg is not that bad apart from Zandspruit and the Ruimsig squatter camp."
Four households in Alexandria were flooded and six households in Orange Farm have been affected.
"Fortunately we did not have any fatalities."
