UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation

Reimagine your future with three new, completely online degree programmes at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), including a Master of Public Health, a Master of Public Management and Governance, and a Master of Education in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

These programmes are the first of their kind at UJ and are designed to fully support online students through technology and online collaboration with peers and academic staff. All programmes comprise 180 credits and can be completed in two years. The format is built on seven-week modules offered 100% online, with the opportunity for students to determine their own pace and pay per module.

UJ offers the Master of Public Health programme for R195 per credit, the Master of Public Management and Governance (MPMG) programme for R338 per credit, and the Master of Education (MEd) in ICT programme for R158 per credit.

These online programmes are designed to accommodate the lifestyle demands of working professionals.

UJ is now enrolling the first student cohort for January 2018. Benefits include:

No travel required

Six start dates per year

Pay per module

No face-to-face sessions

Fully supported, interactive learning

Study at your own pace

Work while learning

The Master of Public Health programme aims to empower health professionals to analyse, strategise and offer solutions to public health challenges in South Africa and around the globe.

The MPMG programme provides analytical and management competencies at a master’s level to perform advanced tasks in the professional sector.

The MEd in ICT programme teaches students to design and develop technological and digital learning environments and interventions to help shape the future of education in South Africa and beyond.

These master’s level programmes are aimed at community leaders whose interests involve developing a better South Africa. Are you such a person? Enrol now for one of these programmes and reimagine the future for yourself and those around you.

Before you get started, here are common questions about UJ’s online degree programmes: