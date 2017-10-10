South Africa

WATCH | Chaos as heavy storm strikes KwaZulu-Natal

10 October 2017 - 11:08 By Jeff Wicks
Vehicles stuck in high storm water in Prospecton Road, south of Durban on October 10, 2017.
Vehicles stuck in high storm water in Prospecton Road, south of Durban on October 10, 2017.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Occupants of a minibus taxi that was stricken by rising water on the freeway were rescued by paramedics on Tuesday morning.

Rescuecare spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that medics had rushed to the scene to find the fully laden minibus listing to one side.

UPDATE

Massive KZN storms claim first victim‚ schools close

Severe storms in KwaZulu-Natal have claimed their first fatality as relentless rain and wind forced some schools to suspend learning.
News
15 minutes ago

“The taxi had been driving through the rising waters when it got stuck. Paramedics helped the occupants of the taxi to safety. The road has been completely closed‚” he said.

Paramedics also responded to a call in Kingsway Road‚ where gushing water had entrapped occupants of a house. The occupants were safely rescued.

This follows a night of heavy rain with rivers in Pietermaritzburg and Durban breaking their banks.

Police search and rescue technicians were called to the Madiba low-level bridge in Sobantu outside Pietermaritzburg after a man was swept away by the water.

The officers‚ with the aid of a sniffer dog‚ searched the banks of the river but were unable to find the man. The search was halted by an approaching storm and diminishing light and is expected to resume when it is safe.

City engineers from the eThekwini Municipality are also assessing damage at various locations.

Vehicles stuck in high storm water in Prospecton Road, south of Durban on October 10, 2017.
Vehicles stuck in high storm water in Prospecton Road, south of Durban on October 10, 2017.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Police search and rescue emergency workers are en route to the Prince Mshyeni hospital in Umlazi after a call that part of roof has collapsed.

The South African Weather Service issued a warning of gale force winds between 70 and 90km per hour between Durban and Mozambique in the next 24 hours.

Warnings have been issued of severe thunderstorms‚ with a risk of hail.

A weather spokesman said: "Between 10am and 11pm on Tuesday more than 50mm of rain is expected which may lead to localised flooding over the southern interior and the coast. Always expect lightning when thunder roars. Stay indoors."

KZN schools battered by bad weather

A rural high school in central KwaZulu-Natal has been described as an accident waiting to happen after a classroom there collapsed at the weekend.
News
2 hours ago

Meanwhile the eThekwini municipality warned residents to stay indoors until the storm passes.

The municipality said the disaster management call centre was experiencing high call volumes.

Residents are requested only to call the centre for emergencies on 031-361-0000.

More pictures and videos of the storm below:

Carlea Van der Linde - N2 Toti, Just past Galleria Mall. Location can be heard on the video

Posted by Storm Report SA on Tuesday, 10 October 2017

N2 near Galleria Toti under water! Video source unknown

Posted by Storm Report SA on Tuesday, 10 October 2017
Flooded storm water drains in Durban on 10 October 2017.
Flooded storm water drains in Durban on 10 October 2017.
Image: Jackie Clausen
Flooded streets in Durban on 10 October 2017.
Flooded streets in Durban on 10 October 2017.
Image: Jackie Clausen
Flooded streets in Durban on 10 October 2017.
Flooded streets in Durban on 10 October 2017.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Isipingo South of Durban currently dangerous conditions.

Posted by Storm Report SA on Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Durban area at this moment.

Posted by Storm Report SA on Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Antoinette Hannop - Durban

Posted by Storm Report SA on Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Most read

  1. Massive KZN storms claim first victim‚ schools close South Africa
  2. Austrian 'burqa ban' confuses police -- and sharks World
  3. Cape Town wants to take over rail transport in city South Africa
  4. WATCH | Chaos as heavy storm strikes KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Durban area at this moment.
Carlea Van der Linde - N2 Toti, Just past Galleria Mall. Location can be heard ...
X