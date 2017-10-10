WATCH | Chaos as heavy storm strikes KwaZulu-Natal

Police search and rescue emergency workers are en route to the Prince Mshyeni hospital in Umlazi after a call that part of roof has collapsed.

The South African Weather Service issued a warning of gale force winds between 70 and 90km per hour between Durban and Mozambique in the next 24 hours.

Warnings have been issued of severe thunderstorms‚ with a risk of hail.

A weather spokesman said: "Between 10am and 11pm on Tuesday more than 50mm of rain is expected which may lead to localised flooding over the southern interior and the coast. Always expect lightning when thunder roars. Stay indoors."