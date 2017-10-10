'We became their umbrella' - heroic teachers protect children from storm

Mzaza told TimesLIVE that as the wind persisted they pushed the children towards the corner of the hall.

"We became their umbrella. We told ourselves that if anything happened it should happen to us and not the children. What's worse is that we had a one-year-old baby among us and it put more pressure on us. As we were by the corner and the two of us covering them‚ the children were scared but calm and that helped.

“Within minutes it was over‚ just like that. It was like a horror movie of some sort. When we stood up and opened our eyes‚ we saw no wall and no building. All we could think of was whether the babies were fine and they were okay. Another thing is that we had our boss in the other office‚ the owner. Then she came rushing and praying‚ she was so strong‚" said Mzaza.

The crèche which accommodates up to 250 children saw almost 65 being returned this morning by parents.

"They have no choice. What can they do? They work. But luckily we had a block that was not damaged or affected so that's where they are accommodated.