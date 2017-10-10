'We became their umbrella' - heroic teachers protect children from storm
As a severe storm battered a crèche in Putfontein‚ Benoni‚ on the East Rand on Monday‚ causing severe damage to the building‚ two teachers acted as human shields to protect 21 children.
Busisiwe Makhudu and Marriane Mzaza acted as human “umbrellas” as they used their bodies to shield the children‚ including a one-year-old baby‚ at the Norah Moriri crèche from the ravaging storm.
"We were waiting for transport home. It was at around four in the afternoon. So as usual the children were in the hall playing‚ about 21 of them. It started being windy‚ then the door wouldn't close. So we tried to close it and even placed chairs to stop it from opening. The kids were still playing and we thought maybe it's one of those. Then within a minute we realised that it was windy outside and we could not see anything through the window‚" said Makhudu.
Mzaza told TimesLIVE that as the wind persisted they pushed the children towards the corner of the hall.
"We became their umbrella. We told ourselves that if anything happened it should happen to us and not the children. What's worse is that we had a one-year-old baby among us and it put more pressure on us. As we were by the corner and the two of us covering them‚ the children were scared but calm and that helped.
“Within minutes it was over‚ just like that. It was like a horror movie of some sort. When we stood up and opened our eyes‚ we saw no wall and no building. All we could think of was whether the babies were fine and they were okay. Another thing is that we had our boss in the other office‚ the owner. Then she came rushing and praying‚ she was so strong‚" said Mzaza.
The crèche which accommodates up to 250 children saw almost 65 being returned this morning by parents.
"They have no choice. What can they do? They work. But luckily we had a block that was not damaged or affected so that's where they are accommodated.
"I was in my office when it started. The children and their two teachers were in the hall waiting for transport home. I didn't see much. The thing is it was so dusty and rainy that my windows were blurry‚ I could not see outside. All I could do was cry and pray. When I went outside‚ I could not believe it‚ I was shocked to find no classrooms or anything intact‚" said Norah Moriri‚ owner of the damaged crèche.
Norah said that they were in need of urgent relief aid as schooling for the children needed to be continued.
"We have no toilets‚ electricity‚ water‚ or proper shelter for the school at the moment. We urgently need to rebuild and we will need funding‚" Norah said.
The crèche's principal‚ Albertina Mgudiwa‚ said that they were grateful for the support from both the community and other organisations such as the Methodist Church in the area.
"They really help us and we are grateful. Today they brought warm cooked food for the children and they also donated clothes. Our teaching material is ruined‚ we have nothing to teach with. As we speak the children are all cramped in one building‚ it's not healthy. Fortunately no one was injured and we are all safe‚" Mgudiwa said.
At least 205 homes were recorded to have been damaged by the storm.
One could see mattresses lying outside with blankets and clothes hanging on wire lines. Some had their furniture outside as their homes had been left roofless by the storm.
William Ntladi‚ Ekhurleni disaster and emergency management services spokesperson said that the number can rise later as assessments are still ongoing.
"As far as injuries are concerned we are aware of seven minor ones‚ except for the 73-year-old woman who was hysterical after a master light was blown down and crashed on her shack yesterday. She has been hospitalised as we speak.
"As least 60 houses with asbestos sheeting had their roofs blown off. The Red Ants are on the scene reconstructing about 36 shacks. Gift of the Givers is here too‚ helping with relief aid‚ especially food packages for the families affected‚" said Ntladi.
The emergency service is urging parents to accompany their children to and from school to avoid any of them drowning.
"The children might be crossing water channels. To avoid drowning‚ parents are asked to accompany them to school and fetch them. People are urged to be careful‚" he said.
