While some of KwaZulu-Natal’s dams are overflowing‚ water restrictions for Durban and its neighbouring towns remain effective.

This‚ despite the province receiving a staggering 784mm of rainfall on Tuesday‚ leaving a trail of death and destruction in the province.

According to Umgeni Water‚ Tuesday’s torrential rains‚ “pushed up the level of at least three dams to overflowing”.

These include Umzinto‚ EJ Smith and Mhlabatshane - all located along the south coast where about 540mm rainfall was recorded from October 1 to 10.