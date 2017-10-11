Almost 800mm of rainfall in KZN brings joy and mayhem
While some of KwaZulu-Natal’s dams are overflowing‚ water restrictions for Durban and its neighbouring towns remain effective.
This‚ despite the province receiving a staggering 784mm of rainfall on Tuesday‚ leaving a trail of death and destruction in the province.
According to Umgeni Water‚ Tuesday’s torrential rains‚ “pushed up the level of at least three dams to overflowing”.
These include Umzinto‚ EJ Smith and Mhlabatshane - all located along the south coast where about 540mm rainfall was recorded from October 1 to 10.
“The amount of water resources collectively available in the Mgeni system is not sufficient to meet the full demands of eThekwini‚ Msunduzi and uMgungundlovu municipalities‚” said Shami Harichunder‚ Umgeni Water spokesman.
“It is as a result of a protracted period of below-average rainfall in the Mgeni system and weather forecasters’ projections that this trend would continue into 2018‚ a decision was taken by the Mgeni system Joint Operations Committee to apply to the Ministry of Water and Sanitation for current water restrictions of 15% to be extended for another year.
“This application has been approved and restrictions of 15% remain in place‚” said Harichunder.
The water entity is concerned about the level of Albert Falls - the largest dam in Umgeni Water’s operational area - which has remained consistently at below 25% for almost six months.
According to rainfall figures released by the SA Weather Service on Wednesday‚ the highest rainfall‚ at 108mm‚ was recorded in the Durban South Merebank area‚ followed by 81mm in Paddock - inland from Margate on the south coast - and 69mm in the Mount Edgecombe area which encompasses Umhlanga‚ Phoenix and Gateway Theatre of Shopping.
Figures showed that Paddock recorded 144mm of rainfall the previous day when a massive storm hit Gauteng.
The Eastern Cape experienced 68mm of rain while there was no rainfall higher than 1mm in Gauteng‚ Mpumalanga‚ Limpopo‚ North West‚ Free State and Western Cape.
The South African Weather Service warned on Twitter that high seas - with waves reaching heights of over six metres - were expected between Durban and Mozambique on Wednesday.
Water and sanitation spokesman Sputnik Ratau said in a statement parts of the Drakensberg‚ Eastern Cape as well as Lesotho had received snowfall.
