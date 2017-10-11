Mbalula said the recent increase in violence and gang activities in the Western Cape and Gauteng were becoming a huge concern.

Therefore urgent steps‚ involving various departments‚ needed to be taken.

Gareth Newham‚ head of justice and violence prevention at the ISS‚ said the SANDF support is very short-term and specific.

“It does not address the fundamental problems that cause crime in these areas. You are not going to see the whole of the Western Cape or Gauteng becoming safe‚” he said.

“In the weeks after the operation you may find that the crime in that particular area might decline temporarily. But certainly the military is not going to make the whole province safer or change the factors contributing to crime.

“It is a high-visibility operation‚ which disrupts criminal activity in the area‚ allowing the police to confiscate firearms and make arrests in dangerous areas.”

Section 201 of the constitution states that only the president‚ as head of the national executive‚ may authorise the deployment of the defence force‚ in cooperation with the police service.