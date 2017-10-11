Jet Park residents in Boksburg will have to wait until Sunday for power to be restored in the area‚ the City of Ekurhuleni has said.

This is after the Yaldwyn power station in Jet Park near the OR Tambo Airport caught fire‚ causing massive power outages on the East Rand when a heavy storm swept through Gauteng.

Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Gadebe said power was restored in parts of Boksburg on Monday.

“Unfortunately due to the extent of the damage to the substation‚ it is estimated that power will only be restored by Sunday. The team is already on site and repairs are under way. Teams will work around the clock to try and restore power as soon as possible.”

Gadebe said the delays in restoring power in Jet Park were due to the equipment in the substation having to be replaced and tested.

At least one person died and several others were injured in what was described as a tornado that ripped off the roofs of a primary school‚ a shopping mall and many houses on the West Rand of Gauteng.