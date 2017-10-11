British MP Peter Hain on the funding of higher education in SA

British MP Lord Peter Hain finds it “grotesque” that state money is used to bail out companies like South African Airways (SAA) while students struggle to pay their tuition fees and debt.

“It just makes me angry because there is just so much potential in this country‚” he said.

“If you don’t deal with corruption‚ nobody is going to want to pay any taxes for anything. Then the country really is in more trouble than you are now‚ because of corruption.”

Hain‚ who grew up in Pretoria before his family left for England‚ said his parents made sacrifices for the anti-apartheid struggle.

“To see that legacy completely perverted is painful.”

Hain was speaking on Tuesday night after his lecture on the tertiary education funding crisis in South Africa and England at the Wits Business School (WBS) in Johannesburg.