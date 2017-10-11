Cape Town eyes alternatives to Metrorail

A monorail, light rail and even urban cable cars might be on the cards for the Mother City.

These modes of transport are all part of an ambitious plan by the Cape Town city council, which includes taking over the running of rail infrastructure in the city.

Brett Herron, mayoral committee member for transport and urban development, said on Tuesday that commuter rail services in Cape Town were on the brink of collapse, and that the city council couldn't wait for national government to hand them over by around 2030, as suggested in a white paper.

Part of the city's planned takeover might lead to the introduction of the "alternative rail" solutions, he said, supporting a claim last month by Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD that Cape Town was a "hot prospect" to get its Skyrail monorail system.

The city announced late last year that BYD was setting up an electric bus manufacturing plant in the city. It would also build mass-transit monorail systems and solar panels.