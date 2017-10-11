Foetus found in community stream

Eldorado Park community members were horrified at the discovery of a dead baby found dumped in a stream on Tuesday morning.

The grizzly discovery was made by community members walking over a bridge at Damons Street Ext.1.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said that a member of the community had reported the case at around 7:20AM on Tuesday.

“When our officers arrived at the scene they discovered that it was a foetus‚ not a [full term] baby‚” he said.

Meanwhile‚ an image of the foetus made its rounds on social media. “A case of concealment of birth has been opened at Eldorado Park SAPS‚” Makhubela said.

SAPS has appealed to the community to come forward with any information which could lead to the arrest of the perpetrator(s).