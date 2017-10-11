South Africa

Foetus found in community stream

11 October 2017 - 17:24 By Alex Patrick
Baby feet. File photo.
Baby feet. File photo.
Image: Thinkstock

Eldorado Park community members were horrified at the discovery of a dead baby found dumped in a stream on Tuesday morning.

The grizzly discovery was made by community members walking over a bridge at Damons Street Ext.1.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said that a member of the community had reported the case at around 7:20AM on Tuesday.

“When our officers arrived at the scene they discovered that it was a foetus‚ not a [full term] baby‚” he said.

Meanwhile‚ an image of the foetus made its rounds on social media. “A case of concealment of birth has been opened at Eldorado Park SAPS‚” Makhubela said.

SAPS has appealed to the community to come forward with any information which could lead to the arrest of the perpetrator(s).

READ MORE

Newborn found dumped in bin

The body of a newborn baby has been found by a man rummaging through a rubbish bin outside a complex in Johannesburg on Monday morning.
News
3 months ago

New born infant found in dustbin at shopping centre

A new born baby girl was found in a dustbin outside a small shopping centre in Woodmead‚ Johannesburg‚ on Sunday morning‚ paramedics said.ER24 ...
News
4 months ago

Frozen newborn baby dumped in Windhoek toilet bin

The frozen remains of a newborn baby have been discovered in a toilet bin at a shopping mall in Windhoek, according to a report on Monday.The baby ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Esidimeni families kept from speaking to media South Africa
  2. Group of men attacks police during drug raid South Africa
  3. Foetus found in community stream South Africa
  4. WATCH | Amazing drone footage of the annual Cape Town horse race you've ... South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Splish splash: Watch a diver make light work of the Durban floods
Cash-in-transit driver uses his vehicle to fend off criminals
X