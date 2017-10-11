Head of Life Esidimeni project apologises

Director Levy Mosenogi of the project to move Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients into other homes has apologised for the deaths of more than 118 people.

Many of the very sick people were transported on bakkies from Life Esidimeni homes into NGOs without beds‚ money or medical support.

Mosenogi was speaking at the arbitration hearings set up to give closure to families who lost relatives.

Family members broke into sobs when he said sorry.

He said: "It was difficult for me. I apologise for myself. I apologise on behalf of the department of health. I would like to say the lesson we learnt is to speak truth to power."