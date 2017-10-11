How the storm caused havoc in Durban harbour

The storm that hit KwaZulu-Natal wreaked havoc in the Durban port on Tuesday with gale force winds blowing containers and cranes into the water.

The harbour was closed after a container-laden ship‚ the MSC Innes‚ was blown across the harbour mouth. It took a massive joint operation involving five tugs to reberth the ship.

Chief operating officer for the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) Sobantu Tilayi said they had worked with the Transnet Port Authority (TNPA) during the recovery operation.

“Samsa principal officer Captain Hopewell Mkhize and port of Durban harbour master Captain Alex Miya convened a joint operations committee which managed the emergency response operations. Five container ships in total were affected. We will continue monitoring weather conditions along the coast and monitor the situation in Durban for the next 48 hours‚” said Tilayi.