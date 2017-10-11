"I don’t know‚ it was a complex process. I don’t remember‚ it is technical. I can't be specific."

The project leader for the Life Esidimeni move‚ Levy Mosenogi‚ was cross-examined during the arbitration hearing on Tuesday. His answers revealed ignorance about the details of the project he oversaw.

The arbitration hearing is set down for three weeks for families of loved ones who died when moved from Esidimeni to NGOs to find "closure". The state has admitted wrongdoing‚ but it has not called the head of department‚ Barney Selebano‚ and former MEC Qedani Mahlangu‚ who headed the project‚ as witnesses.

Mosenogi made admissions showing a serious lack of preparation for patient's safety.

Under cross-examination‚ he admitted he didn’t have a written transport plan detailing how emergency services staff would move about 1‚700 patients from Life Esidimeni in a month or two into homes.