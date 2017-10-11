Is Eldorado Park a mini Orania‚ SAHRC asked

A high school educator told the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) not to allow Eldorado Park to turn into a mini Orania.

Lorrain Moremi‚ who teaches at Eldomaine Secondary School‚ was submitting her oral testimony at the SAHRC investigative hearing on Wednesday.

Held at Eldorado Park Extension 2‚ the hearing aims to address reported allegations of inequality in the area and continuing school disruptions at Klipspruit West High School.

Moremi said racism is prevalent in school management structures in Eldorado Park and many black educators have been victimised due to their skin colour.

She said schools in the area predominantly have coloured educators and the school governing body structures are also largely coloured.