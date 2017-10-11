Kids 'calm' as créche smashed

When Busisiwe Makhudu and Marriane Mzaza huddled in a corner at the Norah Moriri Créche, in Putfontein, Benoni, on the East Rand, they had no idea whether the 21 children in their care would survive Monday's vicious storm.

Makhudu and Mzaza shielded the little ones like mother hens while the building was ravaged by the deluge. They covered the children with blankets and shielded them with their bodies.

"It was at about 4pm. So, as usual, the children were in the hall playing, about 21 of them," said Makhudu. "It started becoming windy, then the door wouldn't close. We even placed chairs to stop it from opening.

"The kids were still playing and we thought maybe it's one of those [normal storms]. Then, within a minute, we couldn't see anything through the window."

Mzaza said that, as the heavy winds persisted, they pushed the children into a corner of the hall.