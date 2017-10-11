South Africa

KZN begins counting the cost of massive storm

11 October 2017 - 07:45 By Yasantha Naidoo
South coast towns from Port Shepstone to the Bluff were the hardest hit in KwaZulu-Natal. This picture was taken in Isipingo, South of Durban.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal will on Wednesday begin mopping up operations after a devastating a "super-cell thunderstorm" hit the province.

At least nine people lost their lives when driving rain and gale force winds of 70-90km/h pummelled the region from about 8am on Tuesday.

The South African Weather Service said the storm had moved from Gauteng on Monday to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. It was characterised by a deep‚ rotating updraft associated with tornadoes‚ large hail‚ strong winds and flash flooding.

South coast towns from Port Shepstone to the Bluff were the hardest hit in KwaZulu-Natal. Thousands of households were flooded and left without electricity.

MECs of health‚ human settlements‚ education and local government will visit the King Edward and Prince Mshiyeni Hospitals in Umlazi on Wednesday‚ accompanied by eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

Two patients died and two others were seriously injured when a wall collapsed at the Umlazi hospital.

