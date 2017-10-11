Limpopo patient‚ 17‚ accuses doctor of rape

A 52-year-old medical doctor is being investigated after a complaint that he raped a 17-year-old female patient‚ Limpopo police say.

He was arrested by police in Ritavi outside Tzaneen.

A statement by Lt Col Moatshe Ngoepe said: "It is alleged that on the 2017-10-09 at about 16:00‚ the 17-year-old girl went to the suspect's surgery in Nkoankoa township for consultation. On arrival‚ she was called in the consultation room and the suspect started examining her and during that process‚ the suspect then (allegedly) raped her".

"The matter was later reported to the police."

The suspect was arrested after preliminary investigations.

The doctor will appear before the Nkoankoa Magistrate's Court tomorrow‚ Thursday.

The police investigation continues.