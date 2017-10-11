Mom rides out mother storm

A mother experienced a double whammy during Monday's hailstorm when a tree fell onto her car and her home's roof tiles were torn off during a "mini tornado" in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand.

"I thought I was going to die," said Pinehaven Country Estate resident Wilmie Smith, who was trapped in the car with her son during a hailstorm.

Smith had dropped off her daughter at school when the storm swept through the area.

A tree fell on Smith's car and smashed the back window.

"I was convinced I was going to die, but I had to remain calm for my children's sake. I am relieved that nobody was hurt."

The trauma lasted less than five minutes, but left mental and financial damage, said Smith.

"My children struggled to sleep last night. We had to spend the night at a relative's house."

While Smith held on to her steering wheel, trying to reassure her son, more damage was unfolding back home.

High winds tore off several roof tiles and damaged the ceiling of her double-storey house.

"Last year we had bad weather causing damage to some houses, but I have never seen anything like this," said Pinehaven Estate infrastructure director Gerrit Bronkhorst.