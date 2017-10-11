Rohde wants to keep daughters away from murder trial‚ says lawyer

Murder accused millionaire Jason Rohde does not want his three daughters to attend court proceedings in Cape Town‚ where he is on trial for allegedly murdering their mother‚ his wife Susan.

Besides his five-man legal team‚ the former Lew Geffen International Realty Franchises CEO has not had any supporters in court since his trial started on Monday.

A forensic pathologist was expected to testify as the state’s second witness on Wednesday but the case was postponed until Thursday for the prosecution to hand over evidence to Rohde’s defence team.

